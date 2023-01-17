Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Short Interest Down 99.4% in December

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the December 15th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCA. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,518,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 846,573 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,365,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,812,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,747,000 after acquiring an additional 703,776 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,932,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LCA opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Landcadia Holdings IV has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $10.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

