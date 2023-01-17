Laqira Protocol (LQR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.04 Million

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $16.04 million and approximately $109,894.51 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol launched on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

