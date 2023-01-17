Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Buys 452 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $107.64. The stock had a trading volume of 78,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,233. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $115.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

