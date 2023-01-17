Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.38.

Lear Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LEA opened at $137.78 on Friday. Lear has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $191.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.04.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.79%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $69,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $69,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,970 shares of company stock worth $5,216,989. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Lear by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lear by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Lear by 9.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

