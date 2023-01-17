Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $76.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $79.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut Lennar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.53.

LEN opened at $98.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average is $83.01. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Lennar by 172.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

