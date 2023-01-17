Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the December 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

LNVGY stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 51,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 39.42%. Analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Cuts Dividend

Lenovo Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.1838 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.32%.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

