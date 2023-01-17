Liquity Price Tops $0.67 on Major Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $60.20 million and $850,444.06 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00003160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,044,733 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

