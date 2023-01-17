Lisk Price Hits $0.89 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00004211 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $125.45 million and $4.83 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009793 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000291 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004817 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002064 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004212 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,382,741 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

