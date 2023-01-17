Lisk Price Reaches $0.89 (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00004190 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $124.45 million and $6.04 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000293 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004911 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002133 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004227 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,384,844 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

