Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $538.37 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 774,719,512 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 774,674,418.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00360352 USD and is down -6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $474.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
