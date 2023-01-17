Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lithium Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTUM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 315,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,459. Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

Lithium Company Profile

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

