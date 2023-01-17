Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lithium Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LTUM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 315,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,459. Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.
Lithium Company Profile
