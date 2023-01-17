Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.85

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 1578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $251.27 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,333.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 26.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.