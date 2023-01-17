Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,360,000 after purchasing an additional 331,447 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,003,000 after purchasing an additional 185,773 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after buying an additional 713,735 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,316,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,682,000 after buying an additional 289,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,127,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,646,000 after buying an additional 92,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

LOW stock opened at $212.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.80. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $248.70.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.52.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile



Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

