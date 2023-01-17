LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) versus Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Head-To-Head Review

Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Rating) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and LTC Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LTC Properties $155.32 million 9.71 $55.86 million $2.36 15.78

LTC Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

72.7% of LTC Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of LTC Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Horizon Group Properties and LTC Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A LTC Properties 2 3 2 0 2.00

LTC Properties has a consensus target price of $40.14, suggesting a potential upside of 7.82%. Given LTC Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and LTC Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A LTC Properties 56.76% 12.12% 6.04%

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LTC Properties has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LTC Properties beats Horizon Group Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Group Properties

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, and development of shopping centers in the United States. It operates through a subsidiary, Horizon Group Properties LP. Horizon Group Properties was founded in 1998 and is based in Rosemont, Illinois with additional offices in Muskegon, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois. Horizon Group Properties Inc. (OTCPK: HGPI) operates independently of Prime Retail Inc. as of June 17, 1998.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

