Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives $26.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUNMF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.0664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.57%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

