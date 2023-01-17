Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LUN. CIBC dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial cut Lundin Mining from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “underperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.79.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Price Performance

TSE LUN traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$8.94. 1,120,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,104. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.59. The company has a market cap of C$6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$14.00.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$846.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$924.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.