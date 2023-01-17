LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.42.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average of $83.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

