MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Raised to C$26.50 at National Bankshares

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$24.50 to C$26.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MAG has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.86.

MAG Silver Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$21.88 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 57.58.

Insider Activity

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.06). Equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.1794441 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at C$346,859.43. In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at C$346,859.43. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$534,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,221,182. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,527 shares of company stock worth $1,507,310.

About MAG Silver



MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

