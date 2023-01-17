Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mainz Biomed B.V. Stock Performance

Shares of MYNZ stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.62. 322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,643. Mainz Biomed B.V. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.83 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

About Mainz Biomed B.V.

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

