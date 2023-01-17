MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Up 5.8%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.42 and last traded at $29.38. Approximately 4,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 268,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 6.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $131.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.75 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 709.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62,887 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

