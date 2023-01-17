Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) PT Lowered to C$1.50

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Marathon Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Marathon Gold Stock Down 8.8 %

Marathon Gold stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

