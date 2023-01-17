Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Lifted by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises 2.5% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned 0.32% of Markel worth $47,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Markel by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Markel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.33.

Markel stock traded down $7.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,432.00. 1,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,971. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,306.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,241.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

