MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) & Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Financial Review

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) and Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MasterBrand and Dorel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasterBrand N/A N/A N/A Dorel Industries 9.44% -21.66% -6.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MasterBrand and Dorel Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasterBrand $2.86 billion 0.37 $182.60 million N/A N/A Dorel Industries $1.76 billion 0.09 -$31.62 million $4.66 1.03

Analyst Recommendations

MasterBrand has higher revenue and earnings than Dorel Industries.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MasterBrand and Dorel Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasterBrand 0 1 1 0 2.50 Dorel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

MasterBrand currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.78%. Dorel Industries has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 151.05%. Given Dorel Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dorel Industries is more favorable than MasterBrand.

Summary

MasterBrand beats Dorel Industries on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc. manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home products. It operates through the Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, and sale of ready-to-assemble furniture and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items. The Dorel Juvenile segment manufactures and distributes products such as infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, playpens, swings, developmental toys, and infant health and safety aids. The company was founded by Leo Schwartz on March 5, 1962 and is headquartered in Westmount, Canada.

