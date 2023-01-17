Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Trimmed by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Mastercard by 34.3% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 387,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,121,000 after acquiring an additional 98,940 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,199,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,859,000 after acquiring an additional 38,068 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $375.33. 28,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

