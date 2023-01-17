Matthew Field Sells 40,363 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Matthew Field sold 40,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $148,939.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Field also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $32,604.32.

Shares of NYSE JOBY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.44. 4,609,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,152. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.48. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 486.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

