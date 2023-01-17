Maxim Group Lowers First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $185.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Sterne Agee CRT boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.15.

First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $199.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

