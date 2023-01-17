McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

NYSE MCD traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $268.89. 93,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,822. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

