Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in December

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the December 15th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medaro Mining Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MEDAF traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 34,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,360. Medaro Mining has a 1 year low of 0.12 and a 1 year high of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.25 and its 200 day moving average is 0.22.

About Medaro Mining

(Get Rating)

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

See Also

