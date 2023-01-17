Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Up 6.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) shares rose 6.1% on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Medical Properties Trust traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 481,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,424,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.91.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 38,408 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 6.1 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.