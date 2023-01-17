Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Gap Up to $35.08

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.08, but opened at $36.17. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MBWM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 652.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

