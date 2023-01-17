Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Mercari Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MCARY traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. 6,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517. Mercari has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77.

Mercari Company Profile

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. Mercari, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

