Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Mercari Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MCARY traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. 6,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517. Mercari has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77.
Mercari Company Profile
