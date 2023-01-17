Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $22.42 million and $777,340.64 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

