Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Update

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,000 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the December 15th total of 818,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Meten Holding Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Meten Holding Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 73,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.65% of Meten Holding Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meten Holding Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Meten Holding Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. 1,024,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,734. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. Meten Holding Group has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

About Meten Holding Group

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It offers general adult ELT, junior ELT, overseas training, online ELT, and other English language-related services to students from a range of age groups. The company is also involved in the cryptocurrency mining business.

