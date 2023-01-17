MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $216.97

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $216.97, but opened at $232.99. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $228.05, with a volume of 13,825 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.90). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 348.42% and a negative net margin of 261.38%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -26.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.