MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $216.97

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $216.97, but opened at $232.99. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $228.05, with a volume of 13,825 shares changing hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.
The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.69.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
