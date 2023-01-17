Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $120.60 Million

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded 16% higher against the dollar. Millennium Sapphire has a market capitalization of $120.60 million and $36,211.82 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001638 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Millennium Sapphire Token Profile

Millennium Sapphire launched on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official message board is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Millennium Sapphire is mstoken.art.

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Millennium Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Millennium Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

