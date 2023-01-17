Mina Price Tops $0.56 (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Mina has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $453.79 million and $17.07 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91.97 or 0.00431306 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,455.96 or 0.30274517 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.00759588 BTC.

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 809,346,925 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 808,661,868.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.56022398 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $22,990,539.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

