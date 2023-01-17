MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Raised to $115.00 at KeyCorp

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Benchmark cut shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.08.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $100.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.48. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $180.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $446,232,000 after buying an additional 106,080 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,655,000 after buying an additional 802,095 shares during the period. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $280,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

