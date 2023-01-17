Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Raised by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 4,716.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after buying an additional 2,617,530 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,387 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,548,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1 %

MDLZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.10. 72,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,473. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

