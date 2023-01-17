Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,353 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.33% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $55,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 81.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 55.1% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $531,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 155.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,170,000 after purchasing an additional 242,804 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $291,351.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,022,954.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $291,351.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,074 shares in the company, valued at $43,022,954.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $337,788.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 256,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,091,902.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,326 shares of company stock worth $31,637,469 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

MPWR stock opened at $398.46 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.66.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

