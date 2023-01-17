Morgan Stanley Lowers First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $97.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 27.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.90.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.16. 21,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,032. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $199.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in First Republic Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.