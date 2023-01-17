Morgan Stanley Lowers Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target to $33.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 32.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

SAH stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth $96,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 353.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 51.7% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

