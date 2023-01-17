Morgan Stanley Trims Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Target Price to €16.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €17.00 ($18.48) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

PHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.65) to €18.50 ($20.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($18.48) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 248,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

