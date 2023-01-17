Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Short Interest Update

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moringa Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

MACA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. 1,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,568. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. Moringa Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

About Moringa Acquisition

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

