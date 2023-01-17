Multitude (ETR:FRU) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Multitude SE (ETR:FRU – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €3.41 ($3.71) and last traded at €3.41 ($3.71). 2,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.52 ($3.83).

Multitude Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.58 million and a P/E ratio of 341.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.72.

About Multitude

Multitude SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, and digital consumer and small business loans to retail and business clients. Its loan portfolio consists of microloans, PlusLoans, Primeloan, and revolving credit facilities; and working capital installment loans and purchase financing.

