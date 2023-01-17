My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Up 271.3% in December

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, an increase of 271.3% from the December 15th total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
My Size Price Performance
Shares of MYSZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,691. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. My Size has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.15.
About My Size
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on My Size (MYSZ)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.