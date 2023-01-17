My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Up 271.3% in December

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, an increase of 271.3% from the December 15th total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

My Size Price Performance

Shares of MYSZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,691. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. My Size has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Get My Size alerts:

About My Size

(Get Rating)

See Also

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.