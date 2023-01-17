Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $168.95

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $168.95, but opened at $173.80. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $172.18, with a volume of 437 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBR. Citigroup upgraded Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.33.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.69 and a 200 day moving average of $137.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($1.83). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -26.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

