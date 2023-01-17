National Bank Financial Raises Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$21.50

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$21.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TORXF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

TORXF opened at $13.65 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

