National Bankshares Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$65.00

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2023

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.88.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$56.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.51. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion and a PE ratio of -12.84.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.