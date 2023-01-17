National Bankshares Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$65.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.88.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$56.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.51. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion and a PE ratio of -12.84.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

