National Bankshares Raises i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Price Target to C$5.50

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

TSE IAU opened at C$3.72 on Friday. i-80 Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.97 and a 1 year high of C$4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. The stock has a market cap of C$894.17 million and a PE ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.73.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

