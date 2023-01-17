National Bankshares Raises Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$8.50

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

K has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.97.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$6.38 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.92 and a 12 month high of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.20 billion and a PE ratio of 18.76.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.